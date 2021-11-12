STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI Retail Direct Scheme: Individuals can now directly buy T-bills, G-Secs from market

The RDG Accounts of individuals can be used to participate in the issuance of government securities and secondary market operations through the screen-based NDS-OM.

Published: 12th November 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Individuals can now directly purchase treasury bills, dated securities, sovereign gold bonds (SGB) and state development loans (SDLs) from primary as well as secondary markets, thanks to the RBI Retail Direct Scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

As per the scheme, retail investors (individuals) will have the facility to open an online Retail Direct Gilt Account (RDG Account) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

These accounts can be linked to their savings bank accounts.

The RDG Accounts of individuals can be used to participate in the issuance of government securities and secondary market operations through the screen-based NDS-OM.

NDS-OM, a screen-based electronic anonymous order matching system for secondary market trading in government securities owned by RBI, is currently open only to institutions like banks, primary dealers, insurance companies and mutual funds.

Earlier in the day, the RBI Retail Direct Scheme was launched in virtual mode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A significant milestone in the development of the government securities (G-sec) market, the Reserve Bank of India-Retail Direct (RBI-RD) Scheme will bring G-secs within easy reach of the common man by simplifying the process of investment," the central bank said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Ombudsman scheme to provide cost-free redress of customer complaints: RBI

Retail direct investors will have an online facility to gift government securities to other retail direct investors.

Payments for transactions can be done conveniently using saving bank account through internet-banking or unified payments interface (UPI).

Investors can obtain help and other support facilities on the portal itself and also through a toll-free telephone number 1800-267-7955 (10 am to 7 pm) and email.

Investor services include provisions for transaction and balance statements, nomination facility, pledge or lien of securities and gift transactions.

"No fees will be charged for facilities provided under the scheme," the RBI said, and added the scheme aims to provide a safe, simple, direct and secured platform to investors.

Retail investors can register under the scheme and maintain a RDG account, if they have savings bank account maintained in India; PAN; any officially valid document for KYC purpose; valid email ID; and registered mobile number.

Securities purchased will be credited to the RDG Account on the day of settlement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retail Direct Scheme RBI sovereign gold bonds government securities
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp