IBM sets up new facility in Hyderabad offering consulting services in Business Process Operations

The facility also serves an additional function of enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as a backup site for Business Process Operations centres in Chennai and Bengaluru

Published: 15th November 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

With this facility, IBM Consulting can help clients achieve their digital transformation goals, the company said. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IBM on Monday announced that it has set up a new facility in Hyderabad offering clients Business Process Operations consulting services.

The new facility will be focused on Business Process Operations across several domains such as finance & accounts, procurement & supply chain, human resources & recruiting and industry-specific processes including risk & compliance. With this facility, IBM Consulting can help clients achieve their digital transformation goals leveraging talent and IBM’s comprehensive capabilities in process re-engineering, data and technology, the company said.

Business Process Operations deliver a unified user experience and business value for organisations with use of agile methodologies, advanced process mining and intelligent workflows powered by hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). In finance organisations for instance, they provide insights for core functionalities such as working capital optimisation, spend leakage, reduced errors/exceptions and others, the company said.

Designed with a state-of-the-art theme, the new facility will also have dedicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborative approach to fast-track innovation and drive meaningful, lasting transformation. The facility also serves an additional function of enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as a backup site for Business Process Operations centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs in Hyderabad to bring in AI and platform offerings to reimagine intelligent workflows in client operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Menezes, Global Managing Partner – Business Process Operations, IBM Consulting said, “IBM Consulting is committed to helping clients leverage hybrid cloud and AI capabilities to accelerate digital transformation across their organisations. We will combine our deep industry domain expertise with world-class skills and diversity of talent of Telangana, as we witness significant growth in our Business Process Operations portfolio globally.”

Sachin Varma, Senior Partner, IBM Consulting, Asia-Pacific, said, “The expansion to Hyderabad is a key component of our growth plans in India. Our aim is to not just transform our clients’ critical business functions with local talent but also to drive skill development and enhance employability in the market.”

