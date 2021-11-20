STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRB Infra shareholders pass resolution for Rs 5,347 crore-capital inflow

IRB Infrastructure Developers convened an extra ordinary general meeting of its shareholders online on November 20, 2021.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:28 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IRB Infrastructure Developers on Saturday said that its shareholders have passed a resolution which will enable capital inflow of Rs 5,347 crore into the company.

"...This will now enable the company to issue shares to the tune of Rs 5,347 crore to the Cintra Global S.E. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A) and the Bricklayers Investments Pt.Ltd. (an affiliate of GIC, Singapore Sovereign wealth fund)," it said.

The statement said overall 95 per cent of the votes casted have been in favour of the resolution.

All the large institutional shareholders of the company voted in favour of the resolution, it added.

