STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Infrastructure seeks reversal of Odisha electricity body's order on payment to GRIDCO

The State-run utility had appealed OERC for settlement of outstanding dues of Rs 1,443.75 crore, Rs 1,001.04 crore and Rs 1,789.28 crore respectively from the three discoms.

Published: 22nd November 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Infrastructure chairman Anil Ambani

Reliance Infrastructure chairman Anil Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RIL), the managing investor and major shareholder in the erstwhile distribution companies - NESCO, SOUTHCO and WESCO has urged the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to set aside the October 10, 2021 order of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) directing it to pay arrears amounting to Rs 4,234 crore to the State-owned bulk power trading utility GRIDCO.

Challenging the legality, validity and propriety of the OERC order, RIL said that the Commission lacked the inherent jurisdiction to issue directions against the appellant which is neither a 'licensee' nor a 'generating company' within the ambit of section 86(1)(f) of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Submitting that the impugned order passed by OERC is highly contradictory and fails to set out any reasons for its findings, the petitioner said, "GRIDCO through various letters had informed the RIL managed discoms that Rs 680.11 crore, Rs 742.36 crore and Rs 823.36 crore were outstanding with NESCO, SOUTHCO and WESCO respectively as on March 31, 2020." 

However, the State-run utility had appealed OERC for settlement of outstanding dues of Rs 1,443.75 crore, Rs 1,001.04 crore and Rs 1,789.28 crore respectively from the three discoms. "This clearly establishes that the amount claimed is arbitrary and without any proof. The BSP dues outstanding as on March 4, 2015 has already been transferred to the accounts of the respective discoms along with other creditors (current liabilities) as well as the amount receivable from consumers and all other receivables (current assets)," the RIL petition said.

Claiming that OERC has failed to apply its mind independently to the claim of GRIDCO, RIL submitted that the alleged claims were barred by limitation.

The petition filed by GRIDCO before OERC on October 28, 2019 in respect of amount allegedly due as on March 4, 2015 but the Commission ignoring the law of limitation has arbitrarily held that there was a continuing cause of action and the claim of GRIDCO is not hit by limitation, the company said.

Claiming that a huge amount of regulatory assets (approximately Rs 4,500 crore) have been created while refusing to allow legitimate increase in tariff in its annual tariff orders, the petitioner said it could have recovered the amount and paid GRIDCO the dues on time had OERC implemented the orders of APTEL.

While admitting that 51 per cent of the shares are held by the appellant, the petitioner said OERC lacked jurisdiction to entertain a dispute concerning RIL when the three discoms were independent corporate entities and were to act in terms of the license conditions granted by OERC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Appellate Tribunal for Electricity Reliance Infrastructure Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission GRIDCO
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp