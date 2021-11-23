STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani Solar partners KSL Cleantech to expand market share in eastern, northeastern states

According to the statement, Adani Solar has now extended its reach to more than 1,000 towns for the distribution of solar panels in India.

Published: 23rd November 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Group firm Adani Solar on Tuesday announced its collaboration with KSL Cleantech to expand its market share in the eastern and northeastern renewable energy markets of the country.

Adani Solar, the Adani Group's solar manufacturing and EPC arm, on Tuesday announced the launch of its retail distribution business for India's eastern and northeastern states with KSL Cleantech Ltd as the official channel partner for the two regions, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Adani Solar has now extended its reach to more than 1,000 towns for the distribution of solar panels in India.

Through this partnership with KSL Cleantech, Adani Solar aims to rapidly penetrate and capitalize on India's eastern and northeastern renewable energy markets.

This will be a step towards facilitating the switch to sustainable solar power solutions at an economical rate, a change that is expected to greatly benefit residential consumers and commercial establishments in the two regions, it stated.

The state governments in the eastern and northeastern regions are promoting the solar rooftop system.

The installation of Adani Solar off-grid panels will help consumers mitigate the risks of power-cuts while Adani Solar on-grid panels will assist in reducing electricity costs.

Adani Solar envisages an opportunity of 130 MW within the rooftop segment in the two regions.

The target customers are predominantly in the rooftop, utility-scale, residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and solar pump segments.

"With India being a growing economy with remarkable development, we will be able to offer power facilities via solar panel distribution to customers at competitive rates for applications in the East and Northeast markets," "This region has enormous investment opportunities in renewable energy.

KSL Cleantech, as the authorized channel partner of Adani Solar, will be responsible for all the solar retail requirements in the region," Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Solar, said in the statement.

On the retail front, Nair said, "Adani Solar will target a 50 per cent market share.

We look forward to achieving a higher reach and visibility for our product nationally by increasing power consumption through alternative forms of energy like solar energy.

Adani Solar has rapidly expanded its retail presence across the country.

Through its retail channel partners, the company has a sizable presence in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Solar KSL Cleantech
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp