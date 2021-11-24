STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram

L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years.

Published: 24th November 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a data centre in the state.

L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years.

The company envisages to employ around 1,100 people -- 600 direct and 500 indirect -- in the project.

Larsen & Toubro "has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of state.

"Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data centre that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram," L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T will establish hyperscale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.

L&T said that it is using technology and innovation for sustainable growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Larsen & Toubro
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp