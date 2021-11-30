STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Global to double headcount in India

The company recently acquired one of Europe’s largest IT companies PGS Software and Google Cloud Premier Partner g-company. 

BENGALURU:  Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Global aims to double its India headcount from the present 1,600 to over 3,000 within 9-10 months. It is also looking at acquiring India-based firms.

“We have already done five acquisitions globally in the last 9 months, and it includes Appcino, a low-code consulting and technology firm, from India. We are planning 5-6 more acquisitions in the next 9 months and of which, two will be from India,” Madhur Arya, COO of Xebia Global Services, said.

Jaipur-based Appcino delivers business applications and automation initiatives with deep domain and industry-leading low-code platforms. With these acquisitions, the company is hopeful to increase its headcount in the country.

“India acts as an offshore centre, as we have talented engineers here to work, and Xebia does most of its services from India,” he said.

Its clients include, among others, Disney, Ahold Delhaize, Tesco, Philips, and ING bank. Xebia’s revenues in the last four quarters crossed over 150 million euros.

“We work with top banks in India and technology is playing a major role in the banking sector. Our revenue from India-based clients is around 25-30% and revenue that the group is generating from India to serve the customers globally is around 50%,” Arya said, adding the aim is to increase India revenues by 40% by the next calendar year. Xebia also wants to open an office in Chennai.

