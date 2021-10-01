STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola Electric raises over USD 200 million

Bengaluru based Ola Electric has raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, Softbank and others, at a valuation of $3 billion. 

Published: 01st October 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bengaluru based Ola Electric has raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, Softbank and others, at a valuation of $3 billion.  The fundraise comes right after the company had launched its first electric scooter, called Ola S1, which comes at a starting price of  Rs 99,999 (excluding state subsidiary) and Ola had claimed that it sold scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore in just two days.

Ola said it will use the funds to accelerate the development of other vehicle platforms including electric motorbike, mass-market scooter and its electric car. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “We’re proud to lead the EV revolution from India to the world. India has the talent and the capability to build technologies of the future for the industries of the future for the entire world.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Electric
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp