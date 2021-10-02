MTC, Exigo JV to hire 2,000 at Bengaluru and Chennai plants

Samiksha Goel By

NEW DELHI: MTC Exigo Recycling Pvt Ltd (MERPL), a joint venture company between metal scrap processor MTC group and e-waste recycler Exigo, said its first plants that will be operational in Bengaluru and Chennai by March 2022 will create direct and indirect jobs for over 1000 people per plant.

The JV, which recently announced its plans to invest nearly $25 million ‘in a phased manner’, intends to be a 360-degree player in the e-waste ecosystem. MERPL targets to process over 2 lakh tonnes of e-waste annually and expand its presence to 10+ cities including NCR, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. It plans to employ 1,000 people at each plant in the mentioned 10+ cities going forward.

ALN Rao, CEO, Exigo Recycling Pvt Ltd., said, “In every city where the plant will open, there will be 1,000 people employed - direct and indirect. Also, the necessary skilled development required will be imparted.”

According to the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor 2020, India is the third-largest electronic waste generator in the world after China and the USA and these three countries together contributed 38% of total 53.6 million tonne of e-waste generated worldwide in 2019. It, however, revealed only 17.4% (9.3 MT) of the total e-waste was collected and recycled globally.

EV batteries’ recycling and pre-processing

MERPL’s line of activity will also include pre-processing and recycling of lithium-ion batteries & EV batteries of different chemistries, solar PV module recycling, plastic recycling, and waste to energy (W2E), the company said.