STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India supply to power sector grows by 12 per cent to 118 MT in September quarter

CIL's total offtake shot up to 147.3 MT at the quarter ending September which is 9.7 per cent more against comparable quarter of last year when the offtake was 134.3 MT.

Published: 04th October 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Ltd supplied 117.6 million tonnes (MT) of coal to power utilities during July-September of the current fiscal, registering a growth of 12.3 per cent.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) supplied 117.6 million tonnes to power utilities during July- September 2021 quarter, the highest for Q2 of any year, posting 12.3 per cent growth," the PSU said in a statement.

This is a volume jump of 13 MT compared to 104.7 MT in the same quarter last year. The growth is even higher at 17.2 per cent when matched against 100.3 MT of COVID-free second quarter of FY'20.

CIL's total offtake shot up to 147.3 MT at the quarter ending September which is 9.7 per cent more against comparable quarter of last year when the offtake was 134.3 MT.

"The company is responsive to the importance of improving coal stocks at thermal power stations. We are rallying our efforts to restore normalcy as early as possible by pushing additional quantities.

The demand is far outstripping the supplies now," CIL Director Marketing S N Tiwary said. In fact, during the first half of this financial year CIL's offtake to the power sector at nearly 246 MT was the highest ever for this period so far but the demand from this sector was even higher as an outcome of a sudden spike in coal-based generation to unprecedented levels.

There was an additional supply burden of around 10 MT to 12 MT on CIL to cater to domestic coal-based thermal power plants (TPPs) due to curtailment of power generation by plants that source their coal from overseas, where the prices have skyrocketed and holding firm.

Generally, CIL builds up coal inventories at power utilities during the first quarter but COVID posed a hindrance to this, and extra stocking was not possible. Compounding to the woes, extended monsoon at coalfield areas interrupted production and supplies.

Primarily, what precipitated the situation was the unforeseen escalation in the power generation from the second week of August and the insatiable appetite for coal, CIL said.

"Reasons aside, the company is fully seized of the imperative need to meet the power sector's demand. With the monsoon on the wane, increased production and availability of more coal is will help us stabilise stocks at power plants," the company said.

Despite heavy rainfall, CIL produced close to 126 MT of coal during the second quarter of the current fiscal, another record high for the second quarter, posting 9.6 per cent year-on-year growth.

Last fiscal's second-quarter output was 115 MT. CIL managed to liquidate a whopping 57 MT of its pithead stock during the first six months of the current fiscal with bulk of it directed to power utilities.

This is the highest ever stock reduction not only for any H1 but on yearly basis as well so far. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal India
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp