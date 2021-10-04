STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets may remain under pressure this week due to poor global cues

The domestic equity market had a sharp fall last week after scaling new highs in the month of August and September. 

Published: 04th October 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

sensex

Representative Image (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The domestic equity market had a sharp fall last week after scaling new highs in the month of August and September. 

The benchmark indexes -- BSE Sensex and Nifty50 -- lost more than 2% points each to end the week at 58,765.58 and 17,532.05, respectively.

Investors/traders were in profit booking mood from the beginning and the news of China’s energy crisis and the economy slowing down, a sharp decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq and growing inflation worries further added to the pressure as the week progressed. 

Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking, said that the coming week is going to be critical for financial markets as participants will be closely eyeing the MPC’s monetary policy review meet and its outcome is scheduled on October 8. 

Besides, the week also marks the beginning of the earnings season and IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), will announce its results on October 8. Before that, we have Nikkei Services PMI data scheduled on October 5.

“Markets may continue to trade under pressure citing weak global cues. Besides, the scheduled data and events on the domestic front would further add to the volatility in between. On the benchmark front, Nifty has immediate support at 17,450 and a decisive breakdown may result in a further decline towards the 17,300 zone. In case of a rebound, the 17,600-17,700 zone would act as a hurdle,” said Mishra. He added that the prevailing buoyancy in the midcap and smallcap space may continue to offer opportunities, but it’s prudent to maintain a cautious approach and prefer hedged positions.  

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investment said global cues and RBI policy will be important triggers.  

“The market is showing some signs of correction after a stellar run as global markets are shaky amid worries of inflation and slowdown. Though the broader market outperformed last week, the IT sector, the leader of this bull run witnessed sharp profit booking. If the leader of the bull run starts to correct first then there is a risk of the near-term top in the market but we have to look for more clarity from here,” said Meena. 

In the last one week, Nifty IT has given a return of negative 6% with TCS’ and Infosys’ stock falling by 4% and 5%, respectively.

Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of over Rs 1.80 lakh crore in their market valuation last week, mainly dragged down by TCS and Infosys. 

Meena said from TCS’s Q2FY22 result, we may know whether it’ll be another quarter of strong earnings for IT sector, but most of the projections are priced in and the market has started to worry about attrition rate and margin pressure due to wage hike.

He added the movement of the dollar index, US bond yields will play an important role in the direction of global markets while crude oil prices will have a major impact on Indian markets. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp