STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Won't let power blackout take place in Punjab: CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Channi's statement came amid a power crisis triggered by severe coal shortage in the state's thermal power plants.

Published: 11th October 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said his government will not let a power blackout take place in the state and he has asked the Centre to ensure adequate supply of coal.

Channi's statement came amid a power crisis triggered by severe coal shortage in the state's thermal power plants.

"Not only Punjab, the entire country is facing the power crisis because of coal shortage," Channi told reporters, adding that he spoke to the coal minister and even had written a letter in this regard.

He has also asked the Centre to ensure adequate supply of coal to Punjab at the earliest, Channi said.

To a question on fears of a power blackout, Channi said his government will not let it happen in the state.

Power supply situation continued to remain grim in Punjab as the state-owned utility PSPCL has been imposing up to three-hour daily power cuts across all categories of consumers to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

Severe coal shortage has forced Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to cut down power generation.

Because of depleted coal stock, the coal-fired power plants were operating at less than 50 per cent of their generation capacity, officials had said on Sunday. While the private power thermal plants had coal stock of up to 1.5 days, the state-owned units had coal for up to four days, the officials said.

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venuprasad on Sunday said the power utility was facing acute coal shortage in all of the coal-based plants situated across the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp