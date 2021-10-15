STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DGCA temporarily suspends SpiceJet's licence to carry dangerous goods

The airline said there was a "minor issue" with a package being declared as a "non-dangerous goods" by a shipper, who has been blacklisted.

Published: 15th October 2021 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Aviation regulator DGCA has temporarily suspended SpiceJet's licence for the transportation of 'dangerous goods' for alleged violations, according to sources.

The suspension is for 30 days, and during this period, SpiceJet will not be allowed to carry dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, on its domestic as well as international flights, the sources told PTI on Friday.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson did not directly mention the suspension.

The airline said there was a "minor issue" with a package being declared as a "non-dangerous goods" by a shipper, who has been blacklisted.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) rules, dangerous goods are articles or substances that are capable of posing a risk to health, safety, property or the environment.

"The DGCA has suspended SpiceJet's licence for dangerous goods for 30 days allegedly for violating norms involved in the handling of such cargo," one of the sources said.

As a consequence, the airline has been "barred" from carrying such cargo on its flights across the network, he said.

Director-General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar was not reachable for comments.

"There was a minor issue with a package being declared as 'non-dangerous goods' by a shipper and the lapses were on the shipper's part.

SpiceJet has taken preventive and corrective action as advised by the DGCA," the SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCGA SpiceJet
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp