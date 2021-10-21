STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
35,000 Indian entrepreneurs left India between 2014 and 2020 under Modi govt: Bengal FM

Citing a study, Amit Mitra claimed 23,000 high net worth entrepreneurs left India during the 2014-18 period, the worst in the world.

Published: 21st October 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Thursday alleged that 35,000 Indian entrepreneurs of high net worth left the country between 2014 and 2020 during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He wondered whether this was due to "fear psychosis", and demanded that PM Modi must place a white paper in parliament on "massive flight of Indian entrepreneurs during his regime".

"Under Modi Govt 35,000 Indian Entrepreneurs of High Net Worth LEFT India between 2014-2020, as NRI/Immigrants. India ranked No 1 in exodus in the world. Why? ‘Fear psychosis. PM must place WHITE PAPER to Parliament on massive flight of Indian entrepreneurs during his regime," Mitra said on Twitter.

Citing a study, he claimed 23,000 high net worth entrepreneurs left India during the 2014-18 period, the worst in the world.

"In 2014-2018, 23,000 High Net worth entrepreneurs left India ( Morgan Stanley study) Worst in the World. 7,000 left India in 2019 (AfrAsia Bank). 5,000 left India in 2020. (GWM Review)," he said.

"Recall 19 minutes of tirade against Indian business by Piyush Goel (Goyal), reportedly saying business practices of Indian Industry went against national interest - short of calling them "anti national'. Breeds 'fear psychosis', motivating exodus? But the PM did not rebuke Goel (Goyal). Why?" Mitra also said on the microblogging site.

