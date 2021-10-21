Swiggy introduces two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for female delivery partners

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food delivery firm Swiggy has introduced a two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for its female delivery partners.

Upon opting for the time-off, the delivery partners will receive a minimum earnings guarantee.

In a blogpost, Swiggy said it had onboarded its first female delivery partner in Pune in 2016 and has since then, it has been striving to build inclusivity and diversity across the platform with a commitment towards increasing the number of women delivery partners in Swiggy's delivery fleet.

"To bring about necessary changes, we ensure to stay cognizant of the challenges our women delivery partners face, especially with respect to access and safety. Creating an environment that encourages women to consider delivering with Swiggy is a priority, and here are some of our recent efforts in that direction," it added.

Swiggy has over 200,000 delivery partners and about 1,000 of them are women delivery partners.

Talking about the time-off policy, Swiggy said discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don't consider delivery to be a viable gig.

"To support them through any menstruation-related challenges, we've introduced a no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for all our regular female delivery partners. This industry-first initiative gives our female DEs the option to voluntarily take time off during their menstrual cycle and be eligible for a minimum earnings guarantee during that time," it added.

Besides, Swiggy has worked with restaurant partners in Cochin and is expanding easy access to clean and safe public restrooms for women delivery partners to other large cities.

More recently, it has also partnered with Shell to provide its delivery partners access to restrooms across all their petrol stations in the country.

The company highlighted that several women who are interested in onboarding with Swiggy either lack access to personal motor vehicles or don't have a driver's license at all.

"We're addressing this issue in two ways. First, assuring them that delivery by bicycle is a viable option for short-distance orders. In fact, 22 per cent of our women delivery partners deliver on bicycles. Second, we're also working with electric mobility partners to facilitate EV cycles and bikes (sub 25kmph) on rent," it added.

On the safety aspect, Swiggy said the safety of its delivery partners is of utmost importance.

"Measures like 'safe zones' and capping delivery hours at 6 PM for female delivery partners were implemented. However, we realised that this move limited true inclusivity, while also restricting female partners from delivering during one of the most lucrative slots - the dinner peak. We're changing that by bettering our security processes," it said.

Swiggy added that starting with Bengaluru, where it has the highest number of women delivery partners, it is opening up dinner slot deliveries.

"It will be extended to other cities after we complete training our partners there. Some of the measures we have in place include robust virtual safety training modules that cover situational training, Swiggy SOS-emergency support usage guidelines, and important safety dos & don'ts," it said.

Both female and male delivery partners have the option to decline deliveries if they deem an area to be unsafe – no questions, no disincentives.

We are spending time constantly communicating this so that partners know that their safety is our top priority, it further said.

Swiggy has also made available an SOS service on the delivery partner app that instantly connects one to a Swiggy helpline, local police, or an ambulance in the case of a medical emergency.