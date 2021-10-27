STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union government proposes sale of small LPG cylinders, offering financial services via ration shops

Representatives from oil marketing companies like IOCL and BPCL appreciated the proposal for retail selling of small LPG cylinders through fair price shops, also called ration shops.

Published: 27th October 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image for representation (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday said it plans to allow retail sale of small LPG cylinders as well as offer financial services through fair price shops as part of its measures to enhance the financial viability of these outlets.

These issues were discussed in a virtual meeting with state governments chaired by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey.

Representatives from the ministries of electronics and IT; finance; and petroleum and natural gas also attended the meeting.

Officials from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) as well as CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC) were also present.

After the meeting, the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement: "Proactive measures to be taken to enhance financial viability of FPS. Plan of retail selling of small LPG cylinders through FPS in the anvil."

Representatives from oil marketing companies (OMCs) appreciated the proposal for retail selling of small LPG cylinders through fair price shops (FPS), also called ration shops.

OMCs said the necessary support would be provided for the same in coordination with interested state/UT governments, it added.

In the meeting, the food secretary stressed the need for taking proactive measures for enhancing the financial viability of FPSs.

The state governments said the collaboration with common service centres (CSC) will increase the viability of FPS.

They also mentioned that they would coordinate with CSC to review feasibility according to local requirements.

On the proposal to offer financial services via FPS, representatives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) informed that the necessary support would be provided for the same in coordination with interested states.

The government is planning to extend MUDRA loans to FPS dealers for capital augmentation, the statement added.

The food secretary asked states to take up these initiatives and tailor them to suit their requirements.

He advised CSC to conduct separate workshops/webinars with different groups of states and union territories to provide sensitisation on potential benefits, capacity building of FPS and assist them in the implementation of these initiatives.

Further, the secretary advised the states to conduct continuous awareness and outreach campaigns simultaneously to sensitise FPS dealers on the benefits of these initiatives.

In a series of tweets, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Plan for retail selling of LPG cylinders through FPS on anvil. States/UTs to sensitise the FPS dealers on the same."

Goyal said his ministry calls for taking proactive measures to enhance the financial viability of FPS.

There are around 5.26 lakh fair price shops in the country through which subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act are being distributed to the poor beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ration shops Common Service Centres LPG sale in ration shops
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp