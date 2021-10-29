STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A Super Hornet

Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said it has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last ten years.

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has delivered the 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

"HAL has a long-standing partnership with Boeing and we look forward to strengthening our association on military and civil programmes. We are prepared to collaborate with Boeing to boost manufacturing under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India programmes," HAL CMD R Madhavan said.

"We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner. This partnership is a testimony to the world-class capability of our industrial partners in the country," President, Boeing India, Salil Gupte, was quoted as saying in a HAL statement on Friday.

HAL said its Aircraft Division has been a trusted supplier to Boeing for the last three decades.

The Division has supplied various aero-structures for Boeing's military and civil programmes such as the B757 Over-wing Exit Doors, 777 Up-lock Box, F/A-18 Wire Harness and F/A-18 Gun Bay Door, it was stated.

