STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IndiGo’s losses narrow sequentially domestic aviation curbs removed

The company’s profitability in the last quarter was significantly hit by rising fuel expenses. Interglobe’s aircraft fuel expenses in the quarter soared 207.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,989 crore.

Published: 29th October 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

indiGo

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  InterGlobe Aviation Limited — which operates IndiGo — the country’s biggest airline on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,435.6 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY22), compared to a loss of Rs 1,194.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 

Sequentially, however, it witnessed a big improvement as the airline posted a loss of Rs 3,179 crore in the Covid-19-hit June-ended quarter.

The company’s profitability in the last quarter was significantly hit by rising fuel expenses. Interglobe’s aircraft fuel expenses in the quarter soared 207.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,989 crore.

The company also reported significant improvement on the revenue side, with revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 5,608 crore, compared to Rs 2,741 crore in the same quarter last year.  

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, “We are encouraged by the pace of revenue recovery. We continue to work towards return to profitability in order to strengthen our balance sheet. With a modern fleet, dedicated employees and a stronger economic environment, we are well positioned to leverage all the growth opportunities around us.”   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
InterGlobe Aviation Limited IndiGo
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp