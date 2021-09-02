STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Association of Power Producers urges MPPMCL to release at least 70% of Rs 2,433-crore dues

The body stated that the total cumulative amount to be paid to the generators, which was around Rs 1,791 crore as on May 16, has now touched Rs 2,433 crore.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Association of Power Producers (APP) has urged MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) to immediate release at least 70 per cent of long outstanding dues of Rs 2,433 crore to power producers.

In a letter shot off on August 31 to Akash Tripathi, managing director of MP Power Management Company Ltd, APP has said: "In the absence of receiving regular payments against invoices raised for supply of electricity, the IPPs (independent power producers) are finding it very difficult to sustain operation of their plants without timely inflow of revenues."

The body stated that the total cumulative amount to be paid to the generators, which was around Rs 1,791 crore as on May 16, has now touched Rs 2,433 crore.

"We request your support in releasing at least 70 per cent of the outstanding payment to all the generators without any further delay in order to enable them to pay for coal, freight, water, spares and consumables, salaries of the employees and statutory dues to various agencies," it stated.

The letter added, "Your timely action on the above will help with continuation of power supply without any disruption or inconvenience to the end consumers in the state."

The copy of the letter is also marked to Vivek Kumar Dewangan, additional secretary of Ministry of Power, and Sanjay Dubey, principal secretary (energy) of Government of Madhya Pradesh.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Association of Power Producers MP Power Management Company Ltd outstanding dues
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp