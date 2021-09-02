STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Power arm gets LoA for 330 MW solar project

This project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-reverse auction.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Solar panels.

Solar panels. (Image used for representational purpose only)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Power on Thursday said its arm TP Saurya has received a letter of award from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited for setting up of 330 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh.

"TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) to build 330 MW (Unit-1:160 MW + Unit-2:170 MW) of solar project in Neemuch Solar Park of Madhya Pradesh," a company statement said.

This project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-reverse auction, it stated.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the presence of Hardeep Singh Dang, Minister of Department of New and Renewable Energy; Sanjay Dubey (IAS), Principal Secretary; Akash Tripathi (IAS), MD, MPPMCL & other key dignitaries handed over the LOA to Ashish Khanna, President - Renewables, Tata Power.

Speaking on the achievement, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said in the statement, "We are glad to receive this prestigious order for development and operation of 330 MW solar project from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar in Madhya Pradesh.

We have been progressively growing our portfolio of grid-scale solar plants across the country.

" The projects will be set up at the Neemuch Solar Park in Neemuch district at Madhya Pradesh and the energy will be supplied to the Indian Railways and the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited under power purchase agreement (PPA) valid for a period of 25 years.

The company has won this capacity in a bid finalised through reverse auction by RUMSL.

The project will be commissioned within 19 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4361 MW with an installed capacity of 2,947 MW and 1,414 MW under implementation.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Power TP Saurya Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited solar project in MP
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp