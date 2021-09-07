STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India continues to 'lag way behind' in COVID-19 vaccination: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings Senior Director, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings, Stephen Schwartz said vaccination is the key to economic recovery across the world.

Published: 07th September 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram

A health worker administers a dose of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said India continues to "lag way behind" in COVID vaccination, and the negative outlook on sovereign rating signifies the rising debt-to-GDP ratio. In April 2021, Fitch affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a negative outlook.

The outlook was changed to 'negative' from 'stable' in June last year on grounds that the pandemic had significantly weakened the country's growth outlook and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden.

Addressing the Global Sovereign Conference 2021, Asia-Pacific, Fitch Ratings Senior Director, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings, Stephen Schwartz said vaccination is the key to economic recovery across the world.

"The (APAC) region which was so successful in containing the virus early on, got behind the curve when it came to rollout of vaccines. Singapore really stands out now with 80 per cent of its population being vaccinated. But many countries in the region like Vietnam, Thailand and India continue to lag way behind and as a result continue to have periodic restrictions," Schwartz said.

Over 70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India. The country has administered more than 1 crore doses daily in 3 out of the last 11 days.

Schwartz further said the negative outlook in India's ratings is on account of rise in debt-to-GDP ratio and uncertainty about the "trajectories". The debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 72 per cent in 2019 and the agency expects it to rise above 90 per cent of GDP over the next five years.

In its presentation, Fitch said there could be a negative trigger for sovereign rating in case of failure to reduce the fiscal deficit to a level consistent with putting government debt-to-GDP ratio on a downward trajectory.

The fiscal deficit for current fiscal year which began April 1 has been pegged at 6.8 per cent. As per the glide path for fiscal consolidation announced in the Budget, the government plans to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025-26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fitch Ratings COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccination India COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp