ITC’s private business clubs reopen with primary focus on safety norms

MUMBAI: With its chain of private business clubs restricted to members only, ITC Club Privé has reopened for business with access to members, even as the ITC Hotel chain maintains that the world of hospitality has changed and the focus for the future will have to be intertwined with safety norms.

ITC Club Prive is presently functional at ITC Maurya, New Delhi; ITC Maratha, Mumbai; ITC Windsor, Bengaluru; and ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, officials with ITC say, adding that the company will soon launch its fifth location at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata.

“ITC Club Prive clubs are nestled in hotels that offer planet positive experiences. Each of these spaces is designed mindfully ensuring superlative comfort and privacy of members. Prive is beyond just an exclusive dining area and lounge,” says ITC Hotels Chief Operating Officer Anil Chadha.

“For many, Prive is an exclusive extension of their office space that allows them to do a quick meeting before moving on to a special dinner or event at the hotel.” While there are a host of private luxury clubs catering to various segments, its officials state that ITC Hotels touts exclusivity backed by sustainability.

“All ITC Hotels are LEED Platinum Certified. Moreover, ours is the first hotel chain in the world to receive platinum level certification under DNV’s My Care Infection risk management programme for ‘WeAssure’ hygiene protocol. The realities have changed in the post-Covid world. Members are now looking beyond luxury,” Chadha says.

Membership is by invite only for ITC Prive and initiation fees range from Rs 2 lakh a year to Rs 18 lakh a year for individuals and Rs 15 lakh a year for a corporate membership for two with additional annual fees.

Other chain hotels with similar business clubs that restrict access to members only include The Oberoi’s Belvedere, IHCL’s Chambers, Equus at St regis in Mumbai, and the Club at Four Season, Mumbai. Chadha says the most obvious trends of late are of two kinds.

“Demand is coming back for luxury consumers after not disturbing for the last two years or so. Zoom is very different from in person meetings and many times CEOs want their own space for events or for private meetings.”

ITC isn’t the only player to be tapping the southern cities for the private club circuit. IHCL which operates the Taj Chambers will in the future be opening a Chambers at one of its hotels in Bengaluru and the Quorum which runs two private members-only clubs in Gurgaon and Mumbai will be opening a location there as well in the near future.

In addition to customised food and beverage clubs, it also offer luxury boardrooms, round-the-clock concierge services and a full-scale business desk.

Members can enjoy the facilities at their home cities and pan India, at any other ITC Hotel they may be visiting.