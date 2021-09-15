STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Food delivery services may face higher GST

However, the official has ruled out bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST in this meeting, as reported by a section of media.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Food delivery services are likely to get expensive as the GST Council will discuss the proposal to consider food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato as restaurant services. According to sources in the finance ministry, the fitment committee has proposed that all e-commerce companies who are engaged in food delivery like Swiggy, Zomato, FoodPanda should be treated as restaurant services and taxed accordingly, by bringing them under Section 9 (5) of the CGST Act.

Currently, the GST is paid by the restaurants and not by the delivery apps. The proposal is likely to be discussed in the upcoming GST Council meeting to be held in Lucknow on September 17, and will be subject to approval of the council. The 45th GST Council meeting, to be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will discuss the extension of compensation cess beyond five years, as demanded by some of the states, given the aftershocks of Covid-19. States are demanding compensation beyond the promised deadline of June 22, citing Covid shock. But, the Centre is reluctant to do so.

However, the official has ruled out bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST in this meeting, as reported by a section of media.  “I do not think this is going to happen atleast in immediate future. At this point of time this is neither practical nor feasible. States will not let go their power to tax on petrol and diesel. Even if it has to come, this is certainly not the year to go about it,” another official in the finance ministry told The New Indian Express.

Another issue which will be discussed in the meeting is the fate of National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), whose tenure ends in November. The council will review its performance and may consider even merging it with the Competition Commission of India.

Besides, the council will also take a call on extending the concessional rates for Covid-19-related drugs, including remdesivir, till December 31, in the wake of rising Covid cases in some states and the prediction of third wave. The council will also take up items which require correction of inverted duty structure.

On the table 

  • The GST rate fitment committee has proposed that e-commerce companies engaged in food delivery should be treated as restaurant services
  • Currently, the GST is paid by restaurants and not by the food delivery apps
  • Food delivery firms like Swiggy, Zomato and others to face the impact
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Food delivery services
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp