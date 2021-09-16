GST Council to meet on Friday; rate review, likely to discuss bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh capital is set to host 45th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council presided over by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

A number of issues, including a proposal to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime, are likely to come up for discussion at the crucial council meeting.

Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and ministers from different states nominated to the council will also attend the meeting being held physically after a gap of 16 months. It last met physically in New Delhi on March 14, 2020.

However, the officials overseeing the arrangements for the crucial meeting claimed that a number of issues including the issue of petrol and diesel brought under the GST regime are likely to find a place on the Council’s agenda. Besides, the issues raised by the participating states would also find a place in

discussion.

The Kerala High Court had directed the GST Council to take a call on the issue of bringing petrol and diesel under GST regime in June 2021.

However, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna chose to be non-committal on the issue saying he was not aware of the council agenda as the state government was busy making arrangements of a comfortable stay for the guests.

“We have got confirmation from about participation from 24 states so far. Besides, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, those reaching Lucknow to participate in the GST Council meeting include deputy chief ministers and finance ministers of many

states,” Khanna said.

The prominent among participants include several deputy chief ministers —Chowna Mein (Arunachal Pradesh), Raj Kishore Prasad (Bihar), Manish Sisodia (Delhi), Dushyant Chautala (Haryana) and Yumnam Joykumar Singh (Manipur) and Jishnu Debbarma (Tripura).