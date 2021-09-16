STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh were also present at the event.

Published: 16th September 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

HARYANA: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME), which is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours.

The 8-lane expressway will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Gadkari also said that to reduce the traffic jam problems and air pollution problems in Delhi-NCR, the road ministry is working on 15 projects worth Rs 53,000 crore.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, According to a recent official statement, being developed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore, the 1,380-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest expressway in India.

It will enhance connectivity between the national capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai, the statement had added.

The expressway will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

In addition, the expressway which passes through the six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions, the statement had noted.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was kick-started in 2018, with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019.

According to the statement, out of the 1,380 km, contracts for more than 1,200 km have already been awarded.

The new expressway is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 km.

This will generate annual fuel savings of more than 320 million litres and reduce CO2 emissions by 850 million kg which is equivalent to the planting of 40 million trees, the statement had said.

The expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to feature animal overpasses to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife.

The DME will have three animals and five overpasses with a combined length of seven km dedicated for unencumbered wildlife movement.

The expressway will also include two iconic 8 lane tunnels, one tunnelling through Mukundra sanctuary without disturbing the endangered fauna in the region for 4 km and the second 4-km eight-lane tunnel will pass through the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.

