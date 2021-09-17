STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gaming industry witness spike in hiring

Gaming start-up Playerzpot, which currently has 125 employees, plans to get on board 50 more employees in the next four months.

Published: 17th September 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Online Gaming is becoming popular in India.

For representational purpose.

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Online gaming has taken off during the pandemic as people locked up in their homes started turning to video games. India’s gaming industry is now witnessing a spike in demand for technically skilled employees as firms are looking to expand their workforce.

Gaming start-up Playerzpot, which currently has 125 employees, plans to get on board 50 more employees in the next four months. Total 60 employees have been hired in 2021 so far, informs Harshada Sarode, HR Manager at the firm.

“Majority of the hiring will take place in the technology, product team, game development, marketing and operations. We plan to double our workforce next year,” Sarode says.

Naman Jhawar, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations of Mobile Premier League (MPL), says, “Our platform too saw a dramatic increase in the number of users... In the last one year, our team has grown almost four-fold compared to the previous year.”

The unicorn has around 800 employees worldwide and aims to expand its workforce in the months to come. Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, says, “There’s going to be over 40,000 jobs created by the gaming industry, which is huge from a job enabler perspective.”

Baazi Games HR Head Partik Mehta also suggests during 2020-2021, the company has grown by over 150% in workforce strength. Another start-up EWar said it has hired 22 people since November 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online gaming video games
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp