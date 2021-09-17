Gaming industry witness spike in hiring

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Online gaming has taken off during the pandemic as people locked up in their homes started turning to video games. India’s gaming industry is now witnessing a spike in demand for technically skilled employees as firms are looking to expand their workforce.

Gaming start-up Playerzpot, which currently has 125 employees, plans to get on board 50 more employees in the next four months. Total 60 employees have been hired in 2021 so far, informs Harshada Sarode, HR Manager at the firm.

“Majority of the hiring will take place in the technology, product team, game development, marketing and operations. We plan to double our workforce next year,” Sarode says.

Naman Jhawar, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations of Mobile Premier League (MPL), says, “Our platform too saw a dramatic increase in the number of users... In the last one year, our team has grown almost four-fold compared to the previous year.”

The unicorn has around 800 employees worldwide and aims to expand its workforce in the months to come. Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, says, “There’s going to be over 40,000 jobs created by the gaming industry, which is huge from a job enabler perspective.”

Baazi Games HR Head Partik Mehta also suggests during 2020-2021, the company has grown by over 150% in workforce strength. Another start-up EWar said it has hired 22 people since November 2020.