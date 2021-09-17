STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TVS acquires 80 per cent stake in Swiss e-bike company

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company has acquired 80% stake in Swiss electric bicycle and personal mobility company EGO Movement for around $18 million. 

Published: 17th September 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chennai-based TVS Motor Company has acquired 80% stake in Swiss electric bicycle and personal mobility company EGO Movement for around $18 million. This marks the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler manufacturer’s entry into the personal e-mobility business.

This is also TVS’ second major acquisition in Europe after taking over Norton Motorcycles in July 2020. TVS said the acquisition reiterates the company’s strategy to expand its global presence in developed markets, commencing with Europe, which serves as the heart of the e-bike mobility landscape. 

Led by the co-founders Daniel Meyer and Marie So, EGO Movement is a Swiss technology company providing mobility solutions through a portfolio of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-scooters. It has an omnichannel network across Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Germany with plans to expand across Europe.  Back in home, TVS on Thursday launched its new product TVS Raider at a starting at a price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TVS Motor Company
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp