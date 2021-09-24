STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zydus Cadila unit gets USFDA nod for generic plaque psoriasis treatment drug

The drug will be manufactured at the Zydus group's formulation manufacturing facility at the special economic zone, Ahmedabad, the drug firm noted.

Published: 24th September 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Cadila

Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Cadila (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Zydus Cadila said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Apremilast tablets, used to treat plaque psoriasis, in the American market.

The company's US-based subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Apremilast tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg in the US market, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic version of Otezla tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

The drug will be manufactured at the Zydus group's formulation manufacturing facility at the special economic zone (SEZ), Ahmedabad, the drug firm noted.

The group now has 323 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zydus Pharamaceuticals Zydus Cadila US Food and Drug Administration plaque psoriasis treatment
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp