ED attaches Rs 578 crore assets of DHFL’s ex-promoters

The attachment has been made in relation to a fraud case involving DHFL and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

DHFL logo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 578 crore of DHFL promoters’ UK-based subsidiary Wadhawan Global Capital (UK) Ltd (WGC-UK) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The attachment has been made in relation to a fraud case involving DHFL and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. The attached assets are in the form of investment made by Wadhawans — Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan — through WGC-UK in UK-based companies.

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Lucknow police against some officials of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) for investing employees provident fund money in DHFL in violation of the government’s notification & directives.

In the course of its investigation, the ED found that Rs 4,123 crore of General Provident Fund (GPF) and Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) money of employees of UPPCL were invested in fixed deposit schemes of DHFL in violation of regulations. As per ED statement, out of this total sum, Rs 2267.90 crore of principal amounts is still outstanding.  ED also attached properties worth Rs 1412 Crore of Wadhawans in Yes bank fraud case. 

