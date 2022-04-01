STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hindustan Aeronautics scales new peak, records revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore for FY 2021-22

The second wave of COVID-19 had compelled the company to declare a phased lockdown at various divisions during April and May 2021.

Published: 01st April 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Friday it has recorded highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, registering a six per cent growth over the previous fiscal.

The corresponding figure for the previous year stood at Rs 22,755 crore. "Despite the challenges of the second wave of COVID-19 during the first quarter of the year and the consequent production loss, the Company could meet the targeted revenue growth with improved performance during the balance period of the year," said HAL CMD R Madhavan.

The second wave of COVID-19 had compelled the company to declare a phased lockdown at various divisions during April and May 2021, the Bengaluru-headquartered company noted in a statement. The employees had put in additional hours in June and July 2021 to compensate for the loss of man hours due to the lockdown, it said.

Further, based on the improved financial performance and cash flow position, the credit rating agencies CARE Ratings and ICRA Limited have upgraded the company's credit rating from AA+ Stable to AAA/Stable during the financial year, it was stated.

HAL said it achieved record revenue with production of 44 new helicopters/aircraft, 84 new engines, overhauling 203 aircraft / helicopters and 478 engines.

Recently, HAL bagged a contract for production of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) -- ten for IAF and five for the Indian Army -- at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore.

Considering the improved financial performance during the financial year, HAL paid an interim dividend of Rs 40 per share representing 400 per cent on the face value of Rs ten per share during 2021-22, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics HAL HAL profit HAL revenue
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp