STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jindal Steel and Power bags two coal blocks in Odisha with reserves of 347 million tonnes

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said the company will make the world’s largest single-location steel making complex at Angul by 2030

Published: 01st April 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal

JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has won two coal blocks in the state for commercial coal mining purposes.

The firm led by Naveen Jindal has bagged the Utkal B1 and B2 coal blocks, having geological reserves of 347 million tonnes, in the Angul-Talcher coal belt.

Added with the coal reserve of Utkal C, JSPL has now secured sufficient reserves of coal to enable the mega steel company to enhance its capacity for green steel making.

Greeting the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkal Divas, JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal said they won the Utkal B1 and B2 coal blocks on the 17th Punya Tithi of JSPL founder OP Jindal who had a vision of using indigenous coal to make steel.

“This will help us to translate the shared dream of OP Jindal and legendary leader Biju Patnaik to reality and bring prosperity to Odisha through value addition of natural resources and industrialisation,” he said.

He also announced that aligning with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision of industry-led holistic prosperity, JSPL will make the world’s largest single-location steel making complex at Angul by 2030.

The capacity expansion is expected to increase JSPL’s investment in Odisha to more than Rs 1,25,000 crore from existing Rs 45,000 crore leading to enormous economic activity and employment opportunities in the state.

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Odisha government headed by CM Naveen Patnaik had approved JSPL’s proposal to expand the capacity of its steel plant at Angul to 25.2 MTPA by 2030.

This would be the world’s largest and greenest single-location steel plant, JSPL officials said.

They said JSPL is the first steelmaker in the world to build coal gasification/DRI to produce steel using clean coal technologies.

“The coal gasification route, an environment-friendly technology, would be helpful in producing steel using indigenous coal. This would also reduce dependency on imported coking coal and save huge foreign reserves,” a JSPL official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JSPL Naveen Jindal
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp