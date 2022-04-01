STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTPC begins commercial operation of 22 MW floating solar capacity in Kerala

The capacity, which began commercial operation on Thursday, is part of its 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar PV project.

Published: 01st April 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Power giant NTPC on Friday announced the commercial operation of 22 megawatts of floating solar capacity in Kayamkulam, Kerala.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 22 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 13:00 hours of 31.03.2022," it said.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54,516.68 MW.

Further, the group's installed and commercial capacity have increased to 68,631.68 and 67,971.68 MW, respectively.

