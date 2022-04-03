Peak power demand up 12 per cent at 198.47 GW, may cross 200 GW-mark in April

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day rose by 12 per cent to 198.47 GW on April 1 compared to the year-ago same day, showing impact of early onset of summer and improvement in commercial and industrial consumption after easing of lockdown curbs by states.

According to the power ministry data, the peak power demand met was 177.20 GW on April 1, 2021. The data shows that during the entire month of April in 2021, the peak power demand was recorded at 182.37 GW.

It was 132.73 GW in April 2020, a tad lower than 176.81 GW in April 2019. Experts are of the view that the quantum jump in peak power demand met shows recovery of economic activities through rising commercial and industrial demand of electricity especially after easing of lockdown restrictions by states for curbing coronavirus infections.

They also stated that apart from surge in economic activities, the early onset of summer has too perked up the demand for power as people especially in the northern part of the country have started using desert coolers and air conditioners to beat the scorching heat especially during the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Thursday that there would not be any respite from heat in the coming months.

Northwest and central India and parts of the northeast are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in April, the weather department had said.

The power demand was affected in April 2020 mainly due to lockdown restrictions imposed in view of rising coronavirus infections in the country.

The central government had imposed a lockdown on March 25, 2020. In April 2021, the deadly second wave hit the country, triggering lockdown curbs again by states. This had affected power demand in the country.

Experts say that the peak power demand of 198.47GW on April 1, 2022 is in contrast with 176.81 GW in April 2019, showing that electricity requirement is now much above the pre-pandemic level.

They are of the view that if economic activities are not disrupted by lockdown restrictions by states amid another wave of the pandemic, then the power demand met could see a sizable jump and would remain well above 200 GW level.

The peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day was at record 200.57 GW on July 7, 2021.

Last month, Power Minister R K Singh had stated that peak power demand met could cross 200 GW-mark in March itself. However, the target was missed by a whisker and was recorded at 199.29 GW last month.