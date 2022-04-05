IndiGo pilots upset with 8% pay hike after 28% cut

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pilots of India’s largest passenger airline, IndiGo, are disappointed over the recent 8 per cent salary hike announced by the airline. They were expecting the restoration of the 28 per cent cut, that was imposed two years back.

“Around 28 per cent of our salary was cut during the pandemic, instead of restoring it to the pre-pandemic level they have given us a 8 per cent hike which is 20 per cent short of our original salary,’’ said a pilot on condition of anonymity.

IndiGo had recently announced 8 per cent hike in the salary of the pilots, with effect from April 1. They also said, if the flights weren’t disrupted the pilots could expect another 6.5 per cent hike in November.

It is learnt that as a punitive action, a few pilots have been derostered for voicing their disappointment and an explanation is also being sought from them. IndiGo, when contacted, refrained from making any comment.

“This increment of 8 per cent has demoralised us rather than raising our spirits. Almost all of us are back to 100 per cent of our pre-covid rostered hours and duty periods,’’ said a pilot. Similar views of disappointment have been replicated by many other pilots.