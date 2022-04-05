STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jio-BP, TVS Motor to set up EV charging infra 

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Jio-bp — the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and British energy giant BP — will set up public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in collaboration with TVS Motor Company.

"Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space," Jio-bp said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under this proposed partnership, customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

"Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network," it said.

In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on TVS and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles.

"With a vision of being among India's largest EV networks, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain," the statement said.

TVS Motor Company has made significant strides towards developing new electric mobility products and related technologies.

Since its launch, the company has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The company has committed Rs 1,000 crore towards the EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested.

To lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

"This partnership will help drive EV adoption in the country among two and three-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step forward in going electric. The rapid proliferation of these charging stations will broaden both the companies' horizons and expedite India's net-zero emission goals," the statement added.

Jio-bp Reliance Industries British energy giant TVS Motor Company three-wheelers EV infrastructure electric vehicles
