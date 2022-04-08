STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Market falls for third straight day; sheds 1% after rallying 2% on Monday

The BSE Sensex fell 575.46 points to settle at 59,034.95 while the Nifty 50 plunged 168.10 points to shut at 17,639.55.

Published: 08th April 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dragged by heavyweights such as HDFC twins, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries (RIL) amid a weak trend in global markets, benchmark indexes slipped nearly 1% on Thursday. This is the third straight day when the indexes are closing in red after rallying over 2% on Monday.

The BSE Sensex fell 575.46 points to settle at 59,034.95 while the Nifty 50 plunged 168.10 points to shut at 17,639.55. Like Wednesday, the two indices on Thursday had opened with a cut and slipped further as the session progressed.

According to market experts, the fall is attributed to the US Fed’s hawkish stance and profit booking ahead of the RBI policy meet. The Russia-Ukraine conflict which has increased volatility in oil prices continues to impact markets.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said, “Negative sentiment continued for the third straight session as the US Fed’s hawkish stance has raised concerns of steeper interest rate hikes going ahead while investors also trimmed their positions ahead of RBI policy, although most of the experts believe the MPC may maintain status quo on policy rates.” 

RIL on Thursday fell 1.82% to close at Rs 2,571.75 on the BSE. HDFC fell nearly 3% to close at `2462.65 while HDFC Bank fell 2.19% to Rs 1516.90. TCS, Wipro, and Titan fell up to 3%. Among other buzzing stocks, Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined over 2% on Thursday to close Rs 284.85, a day after Invesco funds decided to divest up to 7.8% stake in the company. IDFC shares tanked nearly 7% to close at Rs 63.85 after Bandhan consortium announced acquiring its AMC business for Rs 4,500 crore. Except for pharma, all other sectoral indices ended lower on Thursday. 

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said if announcements in RBI policy are in-line with market expectations, the market will trade positively considering corrections during the week and falling crude prices or else challenges will prevail.

Buzzing stocks
Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined over 2%, a day after Invesco funds decided to divest its stake in the company. IDFC shares tanked 7% after Bandhan consortium announced acquiring its AMC business

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Tata Consultancy Services Reliance Industries BSE Nifty Sensex RBI Russia-Ukraine Oil Prices
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp