STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes break from daily operations

Says will focus on long-term strategies across Ola Electric and Ola businesses

Published: 13th April 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

OLA

OLA

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will shift his focus from day-to-day operations to building high-growth business and projects across Ola Electric and Ola businesses. “I’ll be spending more time with all engineering functions, team building, and on the product…I’ll also be increasing my focus on our longer-term strategic projects including new 2W products, our car project, innovations in quick commerce, electrifying ride-hailing, our cell R&D and factory, international expansion, and building out our Pune tech centre and the Futurefoundry UK,” said Aggarwal in an internal note.

The Softbank-backed firm has expanded Group CFO and CFO of Ola Electric GR Arun Kumar’s role to help and support Aggarwal in day-to-day operations across the group. 

Kumar had joined Ola in June last year and has over two decades of experience in finance and strategy, and has worked across various industrial sectors such as Vedanta Resources, GE and Hindustan Unilever. Aggarwal took to twitter to clarify that he is not retiring and that Kumar will help him in managing Ola’s operations. To note, Ola had a significant number of high profile exits last year.

“Reads like I’m retiring! Not true. Arun (GR) is a great leader & he’ll help me manage Ola’s ops. We will accelerate ambitious new projects like our car, cell, gigafactory etc. & deepen focus on tech & engineering. More soon Doubling down on building the future here in India, at Ola!,” Aggarwal tweeted.

Aggarwal’s decision to focus on the larger picture comes at a time when Ola is in a firefighting mode to meet delivery commitments of its electric scooter and assure consumers about its safety. Ola’s scooter catching fire last has emerged as a big setback for the company as well as India’s e-2W industry, forcing the government to launch an independent investigation.

Among other things, the IPO-bound firm has plans to raise funds to fuel its aggressive expansion plans, which include its on-going effort to build the world’s largest two-wheeler plant in Tamil Nadu. Aggarwal also has plans to foray into electric car space in near future.  

The company recently made an investment in StoreDot, an Israeli battery technology company known for extreme fast charging (XFC) technology. The company is also giving a push to fintech business under Ola Financial. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal IPO Business Vedanta Resources
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp