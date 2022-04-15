IGL hikes CNG, PNG prices for the third time in a month

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday announced a fresh hike in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in Delhi.

Following the hike, the CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad cost Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg. PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, it will be retailing at Rs 44.06 per SCM.

This is the third time within a month that CNG and PNG witnessed a hike. Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent). Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1 per SCM.

However, there was no hike in the price of petrol and diesel in the past one week. Oil marketing companies have hiked Rs 10 in the price of petrol and diesel over the last 16 days. Petrol in the national capital costs Rs 105-mark and in Mumbai it costs Rs 120.

The fuel price, which changes on a daily basis, was steady for almost four months (November 4, 2021, to March 22 ,2022). In November, the central government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. The oil companies have started revising the fuel price on a daily basis since March 22, 2022.