‘Tata’s super app Neu's loyalty program-Neu Pass- will go beyond Tata Group at some point'

The pass which aims to lure more customers to download the app offers 5% cash back in the form of Neu Coins. These coins, like Flipkart’s super coins, can be used to make other purchases on the app.

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tata Neu, the super app from Tata Group, will soon offer services from firms that aren’t controlled by the salt-to-steel conglomerate, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons indicated on Thursday.

Launched last week after months of trial, the app at present is offering products and services from the group-owned brands such as Big Basket, Croma, IHCL, Starbucks, Westside, Air Asia and Tata Cliq. Going ahead, other Tata owned companies such as Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors, are expected to join the platform.

Chandrasekaran said that the app’s loyalty program-Neu Pass- will go beyond Tata Group at some point. He added that this will be applicable for services that the super app would have in the future from ‘other groups’. The pass which aims to lure more customers to download the app offers 5% cash back in the form of Neu Coins. These coins, like Flipkart’s super coins, can be used to make other purchases on the app.

Chandrasekaran also said that they are working on a number of categories, services & tech innovations including AI (artificial intelligence) driven personal assistance to every consumer. Tata Digital CEO Pratik Pal said Tata Neu has been downloaded over 2.2 million times since its launch on April 7 and that it had witnessed a “significant” number of transactions during this one-week period.

He added that the company will launch a new category every quarter based on demand. Tata’s strong digital push comes as the Group aims to take on the likes of Amazon and Jio to corner a chunk of India’s rapidly growing e-commerce space. In the build-up before launching the app, Tata was on an acquisition spree in the e-commerce space.

In May last year, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in BigBasket, followed by fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare and pharmacy marketplace 1MG Technologies. 

