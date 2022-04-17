STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Okinawa Autotech recalls 3,215 electric vehicles to fix battery related issues

This move comes weeks after when an Okinawa EV was involved in a fire incidents which claimed life of a father and his daughter in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a first instance of a voluntary recall by any electric vehicle manufacturer in India, Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech on Saturday said it will voluntarily recall 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to the battery in the vehicle.

The recall, according to Okinawa, is part of comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India.

This move comes weeks after when an Okinawa EV was involved in a fire incidents which claimed life of a father and his daughter in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Following this and spate of other incidents of EVs bursting in flames, the Central government ordered an independent investigation into the matter with Union Road and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari saying that the government will take appropriate action against the manufacturers if they are found to be at fault.

“The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually.This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety,” said Okinawa in a statement.

