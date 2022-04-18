STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industrialist Sminu Jindal upset with treatment by Air India crew, Scindia seeks inquiry

Air India has assured the minister that they would be in touch with Jindal on this and also issued an apology to her

Published: 18th April 2022 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Jindal had taken an Air India flight from Delhi to New York (Representational image)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Managing Director of Jindal SAW Limited Sminu Jindal (who is differently abled) has shared her disappointment with the way she was treated on board an Air India flight from Delhi to New York.

"Deeply disappointed and hurt by the insensitive, uncaring treatment meted out by the crew aboard the New Delhi-New York, Air India 101 flight on April 16th. Not the empathic approach and Wings of Change expected from Tata Companies brand," Jindal tweeted.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken a strong view of this and asked Air India to examine the incident and revert at the earliest.

Air India has assured the minister that they would be in touch with Jindal on this and also issued an apology to her.

"We are sorry to see you disappointed. Elaborate your concern for us to advise our concerned teams," is the message Air India has sent to Jindal.

Meanwhile, a few months back actor Sudha Chandran was asked to remove her prostetic limb at an airport, following which the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a list of draft accessibility standard and guidelines.

The guidelines directed airlines and airport operators to make special arrangements to ensure that the dignity and privacy of passengers is not violated during screening and other security checks.

Though details of what upset Jindal aren’t known yet, it is high time airline staff and others are sensitised on their treatment of differently abled people.

