STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investors' wealth tumbles over Rs 3.39 lakh crore as markets plunge

The BSE benchmark index tanked 1,291.93 points to 57,047 in morning trade after a weak opening.

Published: 18th April 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investors' wealth tumbled over Rs 3.39 lakh crore in morning trade on Monday as equity markets went into a tailspin, with the Sensex plunging 1,291.93 points.

The BSE benchmark index tanked 1,291.93 points to 57,047 in morning trade after a weak opening.

Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 3,39,088.04 crore to Rs 2,68,63,975.53 crore.

"In the near-term, headwinds are getting stronger for the market. Globally, sentiments are negative with the dollar index above 100, 10-year yield above 2.8 per cent and global economy expected to weaken if the Ukraine war prolongs. Back home in India, Infosys results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright," according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

From the 30-share pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the major laggards. In contrast, NTPC, Tata Steel, HUL and M&M were the gainers.

In Asia, markets were trading lower, with Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo quoting in the red. International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.62 per cent to USD 112.39 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares worth Rs 2,061.04 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, as well as on Friday on account of Good Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stock Sensex Trading BSE Index
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp