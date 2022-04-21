STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India plans to launch multiple EV models 

Published: 21st April 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MANESAR: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it plans to launch multiple electric models, foray into the entry-level 100 cc bike segment, and enhance exports as part of the future business roadmap in the country.

The company plans to develop its Manesar-based manufacturing plant as a global hub for overseas shipments.

The Japanese automaker is also aggressively pursuing the development of fuel-efficient products and plans a phase-wise implementation and integration of flex-fuel technology in its model range.

"Bringing the synergies of Honda's global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India," HMSI MD, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata told reporters here.

A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in the future will lead to an exciting journey ahead, he added.

The EV introductions will happen while leveraging support from Honda's other subsidiaries in the country.

Currently, the company is in a feasibility study stage for readying the EV model lineup and developing the overall ecosystem in India. "The company also plans to enter low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models' business in the domestic market," Ogata noted. Parallelly, the company aims to serve more developed countries from India, he added.

HMSI currently exports to 40 countries.

"Moving further, though supply chain issues still persist and the industry facing headwinds of increasing commodity and fuel prices, we anticipate a sustained market recovery on a lower base of last fiscal," HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

A leader in the scooter segment, HMSI currently rolls out its model range from four manufacturing plants -- Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

