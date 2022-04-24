India has 72.50 MT coal available at different sources, 22.01 MT meant for power plants: Centre

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: Amid a report of coal shortage in the country, the coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday informed that India has, at present, 72.50 MT (million tons) of coal available at different sources of Coal India Ltd, Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL), coal washeries etc.

The minister, in a tweet, said that 22.01 Million Ton coal is available with Thermal Power Plants (TPP). "There is sufficient coal availability in the country, to last over a month, which is being replenished daily with record production," said Coal minister Pralhad Joshi.

As of now 72.5 MT coal is available at various sources like stock with @CoalIndiaHQ, SCCL, washeries, etc. and 22.01 MT with TPPs. There is sufficient coal availability in the country, to last over a month, which is being replenished daily with record production. pic.twitter.com/Fa3pKBxiwZ — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 23, 2022

In the past few weeks, the country has been facing a coal shortage at several thermal power plants, which can lead to power cuts. As per Central Electricity Authority's latest daily coal report, the coal stock at 81 out of a total of 150 thermal power stations using domestic coal is critical.

The condition in 28 out of 54 private sector thermal plants is equally bad. There is a vast difference between demand and supply in the country, for instance, in Uttar Pradesh the power demand reached 21,000 MW, while supply is around 19,000-20,000 MW.

However, the government rubbishes the report of coal shortage or power crisis in the country. As per the coal ministry, the total coal production during the financial year 2021-22 has touched 777.23 Million Ton (MT) compared to 716 MT during 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.55 per cent.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) production has gone up by 4.43 per cent from 596.24 MT in 2020-21 to 622.64 MT during the financial year 2021-22. Similarly, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with an increase of 28.55% growth produced 65.02 MT during 2021-22 compared to 50.58 MT last year.

At the same time, coal production of captive mines has gone up to 89.57 MT while it was only 69.18 MT in 2020-21 it was. The coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of 818.04 MT against the figure of 690.71 MT the previous year, an increase of 18.43 per cent.

During the period, CIL dispatched 661.85 MT coal as against 573.80 MT in 2020-21, said the ministry in a statement.