STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Air India loses priority in overseas traffic rights

The new circular also notes that traffic rights allocated to an airline for a particular schedule period has to be fully utilised by it during the mentioned period.

Published: 26th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Air India’s first-ever non-stop flight from Chicago lands at GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 1 am on Friday

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air India, which was recently acquired by the Tata Group, has lost its preferential status when it comes to operating international flights from India, as per the latest circular issued by the regulator The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The fresh DGCA circular, which was issued on April 19, has removed the clause that said, “due consideration shall be given to operational plans submitted by Air India before allocation of the traffic rights to other eligible applicants.”

It rather says, “The central government may at its discretion grant or deny allocation of traffic rights to any air transport undertaking having regard to its preparedness to undertake such operations, viability of the operations on a particular route, overall interests of the civil aviation sector etc.,” the fresh circular read.
For airlines in India to operate international flights, India has to negotiate with the other country and sign a bilateral air services agreement.

This agreement lays down how many flights or seats per week can be allowed between the two nations.  Once the agreement is sealed, the two countries then allocate these rights to their respective airlines. In the past, Air India was given preference since it was a state-owned airline. The new circular also notes that traffic rights allocated to an airline for a particular schedule period has to be fully utilised by it during the mentioned period.

Flight slot
For airlines in India to operate international flights, India has to negotiate with the other country and sign a bilateral air services agreement

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India The Directorate General of Civil Aviation
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp