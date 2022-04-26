STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India can be cheapest producer of green hydrogen: Kant

While noting that China does not have climatic conditions to become the cheapest producer of Green Hydrogen, Kant said India will have to compete with Middle-East countries.

Published: 26th April 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India can be the cheapest producer of Green Hydrogen in the world due to its enabling climatic conditions, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Kant pointed out that India has brought down the cost of renewable energy.

"India has size and scale. India can be the cheapest producer of the Green Hydrogen in the world. India is the only climatic-blessed country to do it," he said.

While noting that China does not have climatic conditions to become the cheapest producer of Green Hydrogen, Kant said India will have to compete with Middle-East countries.

Observing that the country is a large consumer of Green Hydrogen, he said India will be the capital of the world in Green Hydrogen production.

According to Kant, the long-term solution to the world does not lie in batteries. "The world cannot be dependent on lithium, cobalt and nickel resources in the world are being managed by one country," he noted.

Secondly, he observed they will create their own complexity in terms of making a cleaner world for the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant Green Hydrogen
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp