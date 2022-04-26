STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Porsche sales in India rise 22 per cent in January-March

The record Q1 sales came on the back of Porsche posting a massive 62 per cent growth in its total car sales in CY 2021 over 2020, it said.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Porsche

German luxury carmaker Porsche (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: German sports car manufacturer Porsche said on Tuesday its sales in India grew 22 per cent to 188 units in the first quarter of the current calendar year, recording its best Q1 performance since 2013.

The brand's SUV range comprising Cayenne and Macan continue their success in India and remain the most sold models in the range, the company said in a statement.

The record Q1 sales came on the back of Porsche posting a massive 62 per cent growth in its total car sales in CY 2021 over 2020, it said.

Porsche India has further driven the positive momentum, resulting in a 22 per cent increase in new car deliveries at 188 units in the first quarter of this year over the same period in 2021, the company said.

"The momentum from 2021's solid results, with a 62 per cent increase over the previous year, was transferred into the first quarter with an excellent overall result that we are all proud of," said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India. The sales number continues the positive trend set last year, he added.

During the recent months, Porsche India focused heavily on the expansion of its presence across the country, in addition to further enhancing the customer experience in all locations, the company said.

The car maker had recently announced setting up of two new dealerships, on each in Bengaluru and Chennai, taking the total number of such facilities to across the country. "We are excited about the next new products that will once again highlight the brand's motorsport heritage," Vujicic said.

Looking ahead, the company said, it is further expanding the product offering with models such as the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT.

