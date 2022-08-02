Oil marketing companies slash price of Jet fuel, commercial LPG cylinder 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the crude oil prices cooled down in the international market, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed the jet fuel (ATF) prices by 12% to Rs 121,915.57 per kl in the national capital. As per price notification by state-run retailers, ATF prices for domestic airlines now stand at Rs 121,915.57 in Delhi, Rs 128,425.21 in Kolkata; Rs 120,875.86 in Mumbai; and Rs 126,516.29 in Chennai. This is the third but steepest-ever reduction in rates and follows a Rs 3,084.94 per kl (2.2% ) reduction effected on July 16.

The rates of commercial LPG – the one used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments – was reduced by Rs 36 to Rs 1,976.50 per 19-kg cylinder. This is the fourth reduction in commercial LPG rates since May. In all, prices have come down by Rs 377.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

However, there was no change in the price of domestic LPG. While ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight, commercial LPG rates are changed once a month.

NEW DELHI: As the crude oil prices cooled down in the international market, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed the jet fuel (ATF) prices by 12% to Rs 121,915.57 per kl in the national capital. As per price notification by state-run retailers, ATF prices for domestic airlines now stand at Rs 121,915.57 in Delhi, Rs 128,425.21 in Kolkata; Rs 120,875.86 in Mumbai; and Rs 126,516.29 in Chennai. This is the third but steepest-ever reduction in rates and follows a Rs 3,084.94 per kl (2.2% ) reduction effected on July 16. The rates of commercial LPG – the one used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments – was reduced by Rs 36 to Rs 1,976.50 per 19-kg cylinder. This is the fourth reduction in commercial LPG rates since May. In all, prices have come down by Rs 377.50 per 19-kg cylinder. However, there was no change in the price of domestic LPG. While ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight, commercial LPG rates are changed once a month.