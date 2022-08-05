Home Business

Coal stock at power plants sufficient for 11 days: Power minister R K Singh

“It was about 52% of the normative stock required to be maintained by the TPPs,” said the minister.

Published: 05th August 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Image used for representational pu1rpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said the coal stock available at the thermal power plants (TPPs)  was sufficient to run them for 11 days. Power minister R K Singh, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said coal stock available with these plants, monitored on a daily basis by CEA (Central Electricity Authority), was about 29.5 million tonnes (MT) as of July 27, 2022. 

“It was about 52% of the normative stock required to be maintained by the TPPs,” said the minister. In order to boost supply and avoid any crisis-like situation, the government is taking various initiatives. Coal India (CIL) has allocated nearly 16 MT of coal on road-cum-rail (RCR) mode to TPPs, Singh said.

Also, the railway ministry has issued an order to give preference to the power sector for loading of coal from goods shed siding (GSS), railway buildings designed for storing goods before or after carriage in a train, and private washery. Railways have increased the deployment of rakes for coal loading to power stations. During the first quarter of FY23, coal loading to the power sector is 434 rakes per day, which is 32% more than the corresponding period of FY22, he said. 

Rake deployment for coal loading raised by railway
Railways have raised the deployment of rakes for coal loading to power stations. During Q1FY23, coal loading to the power sector was 434 rakes a day, 32% more than the corresponding period of FY22

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power minister R K Singh coal stock Railways power plants
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp