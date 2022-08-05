Coal stock at power plants sufficient for 11 days: Power minister R K Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said the coal stock available at the thermal power plants (TPPs) was sufficient to run them for 11 days. Power minister R K Singh, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said coal stock available with these plants, monitored on a daily basis by CEA (Central Electricity Authority), was about 29.5 million tonnes (MT) as of July 27, 2022.

“It was about 52% of the normative stock required to be maintained by the TPPs,” said the minister. In order to boost supply and avoid any crisis-like situation, the government is taking various initiatives. Coal India (CIL) has allocated nearly 16 MT of coal on road-cum-rail (RCR) mode to TPPs, Singh said.

Also, the railway ministry has issued an order to give preference to the power sector for loading of coal from goods shed siding (GSS), railway buildings designed for storing goods before or after carriage in a train, and private washery. Railways have increased the deployment of rakes for coal loading to power stations. During the first quarter of FY23, coal loading to the power sector is 434 rakes per day, which is 32% more than the corresponding period of FY22, he said.

Rake deployment for coal loading raised by railway

Railways have raised the deployment of rakes for coal loading to power stations. During Q1FY23, coal loading to the power sector was 434 rakes a day, 32% more than the corresponding period of FY22

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said the coal stock available at the thermal power plants (TPPs) was sufficient to run them for 11 days. Power minister R K Singh, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said coal stock available with these plants, monitored on a daily basis by CEA (Central Electricity Authority), was about 29.5 million tonnes (MT) as of July 27, 2022. “It was about 52% of the normative stock required to be maintained by the TPPs,” said the minister. In order to boost supply and avoid any crisis-like situation, the government is taking various initiatives. Coal India (CIL) has allocated nearly 16 MT of coal on road-cum-rail (RCR) mode to TPPs, Singh said. Also, the railway ministry has issued an order to give preference to the power sector for loading of coal from goods shed siding (GSS), railway buildings designed for storing goods before or after carriage in a train, and private washery. Railways have increased the deployment of rakes for coal loading to power stations. During the first quarter of FY23, coal loading to the power sector is 434 rakes per day, which is 32% more than the corresponding period of FY22, he said. Rake deployment for coal loading raised by railway Railways have raised the deployment of rakes for coal loading to power stations. During Q1FY23, coal loading to the power sector was 434 rakes a day, 32% more than the corresponding period of FY22