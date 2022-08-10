Home Business

PowerGrid profit falls by 37 per cent to Rs 3,801 crore

Total income of the company was at Rs 11,169 crore for Q1FY23, which is 7% higher compared to ₹10,392 crore in the Q1 of the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Published: 10th August 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  PowerGrid Corporation of India on Tuesday reported a 36.63% fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,801.19 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23(Q1FY23) compared to a PAT of Rs 5,998.28 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total income of the company was at Rs 11,169 crore for Q1FY23, which is 7% higher compared to ₹10,392 crores in Q1 of the previous year, the company said in a statement.  The company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 1,482 crore and capitalised assets worth Rs 1,345 crore (excluding adjusted for foreign exchange rate variation) on a consolidated basis during Q1FY23. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PowerGrid PowerGrid Corporation of India net profit
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp