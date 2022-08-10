PowerGrid profit falls by 37 per cent to Rs 3,801 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PowerGrid Corporation of India on Tuesday reported a 36.63% fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,801.19 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23(Q1FY23) compared to a PAT of Rs 5,998.28 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total income of the company was at Rs 11,169 crore for Q1FY23, which is 7% higher compared to ₹10,392 crores in Q1 of the previous year, the company said in a statement. The company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 1,482 crore and capitalised assets worth Rs 1,345 crore (excluding adjusted for foreign exchange rate variation) on a consolidated basis during Q1FY23.

